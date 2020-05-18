The former bodyguard of Kanye West’s criticism of the rapper… before you apologize

Guest of the podcast Hollywood Raw, Steve Stanulis, a former bodyguard of Kanye West does not mince words about the rapper and rules “ridiculous” that the latter imposed on him.

According to him, Kanye West was an employer particularly difficult to manage, to the point of being the person with whom he has the least enjoyed working in his career as a body guard. “He demanded that it be located more than 7 metres behind him in the street. So, obviously, if someone approached and tried something, the time to arrive at its height, it would not have been able to do anything”, he says in the podcast.

Steve Stanulis also tells how held their first meeting during the “fashion week”, in an elevator. “I was supposed to found at the studio. When it arrives, we climb in the elevator, and he said to me : ‘You’re not going to press the button of the floor where we were expected ?’. And there, I told him that I had no idea of the floor, it was my first day. So he started bitching. ‘So you’re telling me that you did not research before to find out where I should go ?’ I told him no. And he does not stop complaining. So I said to him : ‘Listen guy, there are three ways in which this might happen. The first, can you tell me which button to press, and like that I would know. Two, you can press the button, and I see him, and would be aware. Or three, you stay there all day to tell me how valuable your time is and we’re going nowhere’. I repeat, this was our first conversation. He chose the first option,” he says.

Steve Stanulis has also suggested that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were warning themselves of the paparazzi of their travel. “The paparazzi are notified in advance by telephone. There is no chance that every time they move, all of these people are aware. He is definitely someone to inform them. This is just my opinion… What I am saying is that this is not a coincidence that wherever they go, the paparazzi are there too. Or maybe they are stronger than I thought”, he explains.

After the reactions caused by this interview, Steve Stanulis, who aspires to become a film director/producer/actor in Hollywood was quick to apologize via his account Instagram, trying to place the blame on the media. According to him, the tabloids would have distorted his statements out of their context. “I have nothing but respect for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Working with him has allowed me to grow as an actor and become the developer I am today”, he says, before making the promotion of his future film.