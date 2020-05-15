the former employee of the husband of Kim Kardashian balance !

In an interview with the podcast “Hollywood Raw”, the former bodyguard of the husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, has made revelations !

Accompany a star around as a body guard is not not a thin case. It seemed that the former bodyguard of Kanye West have learned the hard way. The man has made some revelations about the husband of Kim Kardashian.

In an interview with the podcast ” Hollywood Raw “, the former bodyguard of the husband of Kim Kardashian gave info on his 1st day. He said : “I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When it arrived, it is mounted in the elevator “ .

The former guard of the body of the husband of Kim Kardashian has also added : “He said :” Are you not going to press the button of the floor where we’re going ? “So I said to myself :” I have no idea of the floor where it must go, it’s my first day “. “ .

He also told : “And there, he began to say :” So you want to say that you haven’t called in advance to find out where I am supposed to go ? “I said no. And he started to be delirious. Then I said to him : “Listen brother, it can happen in one of three ways “ .

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian accused of calling the paparazzi

The former guard of the body of the husband of Kim Kardashian has also entrusted it : “A : can you tell me which button to press and I would know. Two : you can press the button, I will see which one this is and the not. Or three, we can stay here all day. And you tell me at what point your time is precious. And we will go nowhere” .

The one who served Kanye West has also revealed : “He has opted for the first option “ . Regarding the cravings the husband of Kim Kardashian, the bodyguard has also explained : “He wanted you stay ten paces distance behind him in the street “ .

He also added : “So, obviously, if someone comes in and tries to do something, at the time I’m trying to rush me. And to prevent it. This would have already happened. There was no way that the paparazzi are there. Unless you are called to advance “ .

Finally, he concluded : “Every time they moved, they knew it. There is necessarily someone who calls. This is my opinion… I’m just saying that, as if by chance no matter where they go, there they are “ .

