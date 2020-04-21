The former goalkeeper of the Golden the that Diego Maradona cheated: “I left with nothing”

Cristian Campestrini, former goalkeeper of Gold, was dispatched against Diego Maradona for “having deceived”, according to him.

“He left Me without anything,” said the goalkeeper argentine in a conversation with TNT Sports.

But, what was it that happened?

Campestrini played in Golden when he was called Diego Maradona, even when not directed at mexicans.

At that time he had clocked up 19 games with the Big Fish, and had already had experience with Puebla in two seasons.

Maradona called him to take him to the Dinamo Brest, where he would be president and coach of the club belarus.

“The truth was very cute (the challenge) not by economic, but by getting to know a new football,” he told TNT.

“I was in Dorados of Sinaloa, I spoke with the people in the club and understood it”.

When their bags were ready, I again called Maradona.

“Missing a day, Maradona he told me that he would be going to train at Golds, I locate this club.”

“Stayed for a day and be closed the book of passes”.

Football, a question of values

Maradona then would lead to the assembly of the League of Ascent, prior to joining Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata.

“Thank God I could not be even a day in Gold, with Maradona,” he said Campestrini.

“For me, football has other values, other codes”, he emphasized the current goalkeeper of Celaya.

“The greatest respect for him, but he idolizes you too much, then I’m a person who fights for other things.”