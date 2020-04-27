Kendall Jenner was spotted in the company of the former Kourtney Kardashian. The parade, the mannequin seemed to be very close to Luka Sabbath.

Alert to the scandal in the family Kardashian ! Kendall Jenner was spotted in the company of the former Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbath ! MCE TV says it all !

RELATIONSHIPS OF MAYHEM AT THE KARDASHIANS

In the Kardashians, loving relationships are a true fiasco. In fact, Tristan has cheated on Khloé during her pregnancy. Kylie has put an end to her relationship with Travis Scott. Kourtney has broken up with the father of her children. Even Kris had to separate the dad of Kendall Jenner. But today, it is the family relationships which are likely to suffer the consequences of the choice of the model of the family.

In effect, it has decided to spend time with the ex of Kourtney. Last weekend, Kendall Jenner was spotted hanging around with the dummy, Luka Sabbat. After the parade, for the latest collection from Burberry at London Fashion Week, she and Luka went to the after-party of the brand. During the evening, she then posted a photo very hot on the social networks.

Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbath as a couple ?

On the picture, the young man leans gently on Kendall Jenner. The dreamy look, the sister of Kim seems thrilled about the situation. In fact, Luka has the air of wanting to give him a kiss. But don’t panic ! The two stars are very close for many years. In fact, they had even attended the concert Tyler, the Creator, set a year ago. Despite his break-up with Kourtney, Luka and Kendall have thus retained their friendship.

In addition, Kendall Jenner is still very in love her boyfriend, Ben Simmons. Kourtney, meanwhile, is always coming out with Younes and broke up with Luka there are more than a year. In fact, his relationship with the young man had no serious. A source had even mentioned to People magazine that it was then a simple “fun adventure for her. “

