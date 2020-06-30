The former X-Men end up 20 years later in a sketch

With Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, but also Ryan Reynolds, James McAvoy and Sophie Turner !

20 years ago, the X-Men landed on our big screens and in the last few days, the cast of the original film, met in a session of visio in Zoom. Headlining, we see Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewartnext to Halle Berry and Famke Janssenwhile Sir Ian Mckellen is shown as a Magnet. Suddenly, the meeting is crashée by Ryan Reynoldsthe star of the spin-off Deadpool. Then, it is James McAvoy of X-Men The Beginning the one that comes before that Sophie Turner of Dark Phoenix join the live turn, before apologizing : “Ah … sorry, as for me, I thought that it was a meeting of Game of Thrones !”

Finally, everyone leaves the visio, leaving Jackman, to the left, to the side of Reynolds, then, as a last cameo surprise arrives : View Liev Schreiber ! “It is good, we can do a meeting in X-Men Origins: Wolverine“laughs the performer of Deadpool, while Logan does not know where to got….

This sketch of the X-Men had the objective of fostering Global citizenship, a platform of social action for a generation of the world, whose goal is to solve the greatest challenges of the world. On the platform, users can learn more about the issues, act on what matters most, and join a community committed to social change.