The formula E. the recovery of “very positive”, according to Xavier Mestelan-Pinon (DS). The sport

And we’re going green he laughs at Xavier Mestelan-Pinon, boss DS Performance. In reference to the documentary from Leonardo DiCaprio about the Formula E, the head of the French team, which currently dominates the championship, welcomed the announcement of the resumption of the championship of Formula E. In Berlin, at the cement path of Tempelhof airport, six races will take place in nine days, with three different plots.

How do you react to the announcement of the resumption of the Formula (E), in the month of August ?

I sent an email to the members of the team, this morning, in the rating And we’re going green in reference to the documentary about Formula E. I was very happy to be able to do it, because it means that life begins to return little by little. The message is very positive. For us, this means that we will be able to do our work, that is to say, run. We have taken two-three weeks, and I see that everyone hits a bit of standing there waiting for the taking.

It is sure that this is going to be very different from what one has known, with a person in the public, of the technical constraints and logistics. But back to the race, and we’re going to be able to finish this championship.

This return to the competition in the particular conditions, with a strict protocol. How do you do this ?

We will be twenty on the site by the team. This means that we only have our two drivers and 18 members of the team. In normal times, that you are more well 35 at the races. We have received a protocol of no more than 70 pages, the details of how will take place the meeting of six races. Because we have to keep in mind the safety of the entire world. Seen in Beijing, in Africa, the virus is still in circulation, and it is necessary to bear this in mind. But it also shows that we are going forward.

The options may seem a little conservative, but I think that it is necessary, in the current context. Finally, the recovery occurs in Berlin, in one of the countries least affected.

Sporty side, this will also be a challenge for the teams…

It is clear, especially when the concrete of the track is particularly. It will be necessary to find appropriate solutions to make the job of the tires, find a good centering of the masses, the right of the settings of the suspension. It’s not going to be bad, because it could quickly be on the juice.

A recovery in August, you are going to, for the preparation ?

The material is of income, we have in place, and I can also see that the drivers have never been as much of a simulator, so that all the world will be ready. The unknown, you will rather be to know how the world worked during this period, and is the modification of your hardware.

In DS, we will do everything possible to get the titles. Is in the lead of both championships (driver and constructor), we will try to stay there.