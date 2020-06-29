The Forum des images, will re-open (and unveils its summer program) !

The cultural institution of the city of Paris dedicated to cinema and audiovisual works will reopen its doors on 9 July.

On 9 July, the Forum des images will be available to the public. On the occasion of this reopening, its president Marc Tessier and his director-general, Claude Farge, will reveal all the programming of the season 2020/2021, which will begin on 2 September. This selection will be unveiled in the great hall of the Forum, and rebroadcast online on Facebook, YouTube and the Forum site.

35 films in 35mm in the program of July

This event will also be the occasion of the launch of the programming of July, called the “35 films in 35” and which will begin July 9, with the screening of the short film As long as you have drunk Jean-Daniel Pollet (1958), followed by a Part of campaign Jean Renoir (1946).

This selection of films all made in 35mm – and that a total of 31 feature films and a handful of shorts – will be on display until 26 July. “The Forum des images has chosen to make the return, tangible and symbolic life, and the life of its rooms, by programming 35 ‘gems’ from his collection of films with Paris in the subject or scenery”, have explained the leaders in a press release.

In the program :

Happiness of Marcel l’herbier (1935)

Fric-frac Maurice Lehmann and Claude Autant-Lara (1939)

Quasimodo William Dieterle (1939)

Suspicion by Alfred Hitchcock (1941)

Berlin Express Jacques Tourneur (1948)

Impasse of two angels Maurice Tourneur (1948)

To live his life Jean-Luc Godard (1962)

The wisp Louis Malle (1963)

Brigitte and Brigitte Luc Moullet (1965)

Happiness Agnès Varda (1965)

Playtime Jacques Tati (1967)

The young girls of Rochefort Jacques Demy (1967)

The Samurai Jean-Pierre Melville (1967)

The Idols of Marc O (1968)

Love is gay, love is sad Jean-Daniel Pollet (1968)

César and Rosalie Claude protestant redemption church (1972)

The Other Hugo Santiago (1973)

Dual Jacques Rivette (1976)

Cold Buffet Bertrand Blier (1979)

Left unfinished in Tokyo Olivier Assayas (1982)

Bullshit Jean-Pierre Jeunet (1989)

Fierrot the pou Mathieu Kassovitz (1990)

Night and Day Chantal Akerman (1991)

The Sentinel Arnaud Desplechin (1992)

The Patriots Eric Rochant (1994)

Three lives and only one death of Christina Ruiz (1995)

Assassin(s) Mathieu Kassovitz (1996)

Passengers Jean-Claude Guiguet (1998)

At the end of August, beginning of September Olivier Assayas (1998)

Adieu, plancher des vaches ! by Otar Iosseliani (1999)

To beat my heart stopped Jacques Audiard (2005)

Cheri Stephen Frears (2009)

Hadewijch by Bruno Dumont (2009)