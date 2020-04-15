The foundation of Litecoin helps to produce a horror film

Sometimes where we do not expect it, the Litecoin Foundation announced that it had participated as a executive producer to the realization of a horror film titled We Summon the Darkness.

In order to boost the popularity of its crypto-currency, the foundation Litecoin, the entity in charge of the development of the network Litecoin, has participated in the creation of a new horror movie.

Produced by Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer), and entitled We Summon the Darknessthe feature film was released first in December last and is now, since April 9, 2020, available on multiple platforms such as iTunes and Amazon Prime.

Three friends meet three musicians with whom they go to an after in the hometown of one of them. But what begins as a fun moment turns into a nightmare as the dead bodies pile up,” one can read in the synopsis.

Johnny Knoxville, who is the co-creator of Jackass and actor in Men in Black II, plays the role of a pastor madman named John Henry Butler. We also find Alexandra Daddario (Percy Jackson) and Keean Johnson (Spooksville) headlining.

In the past, the foundation Litecoin had already forged a partnership with the mid cinema by linking up with the International film Festival of San Diego. The participants could buy their place by paying in Litecoin (LTC).

The film industry check mark these two boxes in a compelling way. Litecoin has the potential to be a powerful tool for the financing of films, and collaborating with creative people and influential in this space, we have the opportunity to present Litecoin millions of people around the world,” had explained earlier Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and director of the foundation.

In the beginning of the year, the foundation and the crypto-us lender Cred have jointly launched a savings service for holders of LTC.