The Foundation of Litecoin in a full horror movie ! – TheCoinTribune

In a press releasethe foundation of the famous cryptomonnaie Charlie Lee announced to be executive producer of a hollywood film. The Litecoin Foundation, which manages the development of the currency of the same name, has participated in the financing of the last film by Marc Meyers (My friend Dahmer, Human Capital). Available overseas since April 10, “We Summon the Darkness” brings together Alexandra Daddario (True Detective, San Andreas) and Johnny Knoxville (Jackass, Men In Black II) in a horror movie average budget that promises to be breathtaking.

Pure entertainment

The title We Summon the Darknessliterally “we invoke the darkness” (hard to get more satanic !), color ad ! We are dealing here with a thriller horror as he pulls out very regularly.

In the Midwest of the 80’s, Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and two girlfriends go to a concert of the group of heavy metal “Soldiers of Satan”. After the show, the friends invite three young musicians to join them for an after-drapeau. It takes place in the domain of the father of Alexis (Johnny Knoxville), a pastor télévangéliste who consider the heavy metal as an emanation of Satan.

What begins as a celebration of carefree turns suddenly into a nightmare while the guests are being killed one after the other. An atmosphere of paranoia sets in, each suspecting the other of being the killer.

And the film suddenly turns into a thriller devilishly entertaining.

The trailer We Summon the Darkness is visible here :

A producer pro-Litecoin

The company producing the film, Common Enemypresented by the Litecoin Foundation as part of the family Litecoin. The producer of the film, Kyle Tekielathe founder of the Common Enemy, is even one of the volunteers of the Litecoin Foundation !

” Litecoin and the technology blockchain which underlies it, and open up huge opportunities for the financing of filmsthe payment of the distributors and of the team, as well as the marketing of the finished product “says Kyle Tekiela in a press release of the Litecoin Foundation.

“The present banking system, the loans expensiveto costly and time of money transfers too long, is outdated and cumbersome in the digital world of today. Litecoin Foundation and Litecoin are forward-thinking and are actively working to provide solutions to the challenges faced in the world of cinema is facing. “

With this film, Tekiela is not his first attempt. Its company Common Enemy is behind Mudbound (with Garrett Hedlund and Carey Mulligan, available on Netflix), important critical success oscar-nominated and selected in many prestigious festivals. Its association with Litecoin therefore, it is far from trivial.

An association amazing

If it is not current, and even, frankly, a little strange, to see a company of cryptomonnaie in the credits of a horror movie, but this is not the first time that the foundation is in the news. In 2018, she had sponsored a match in MMA (mixed martial arts) UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). We were then able to see the logo of the Litecoin on the ring the octagonal of the american organization of MMA.

In 2019, it is up to the football team Miami Dolphins she was associated. Since September 2019, it is in effect the cryptomonnaie an official of the team. Fans of the Miami Dolphins can use it to buy their tickets on the occasion of some matches for charity. 50% of the ticket price comes back to the team, the rest is donated to a charitable organization.

These advertisements do have that one and the same objective : to promote Litecoin as a means of payment, and to accelerate its adoption by the general public.

The sponsorship as a tool of conquest

“The adoption of mass requires two things : awareness and use cases “, explains Charlie Lee, creator of the Litecoin and director-general of the Litecoin Foundation. “The film industry tick these two boxes in a compelling way. Litecoin has the potential to become a powerful tool in the financing of films, and collaborating with creative people and influential in this sector, we have the opportunity to present Litecoin to millions of people around the world.”

Show more large number to conquer the hearts, such is the reasoning of the Litecoin Foundation. Because Litecoin, presented as a lighter, faster, has always had the ambition of compete with Bitcoinoften referred to as its big brother, in the field of instant payments. The ambition of Lee is that his currency is the one which would be Mr. All-the-world to buy his coffee, a baguette, a cinema ticket. While that in its eyes Bitcoin rather constitute a reserve of value which one does not separate that for major purchases. The strategy therefore makes sense for the 7th coin of the classification of Coinmarketcap.

Conclusion

Remains to be seen whether the viewers of american football, MMA or horror movies are good target… But after all, the world of cryptomonnaies is not in itself an entertainment area as another ?

Made of dramas, effects of announcement and reversal of unexpected situations, the crypto-sphere contains all the ingredients of a good movie… or a good game ! So it is no wonder to determine that a crypto seeks to conquer the universe of the entertainment mainstream.

The film We Summon the Darkness should soon be available in France on the platforms Itunes and Amazon. For expats US, you can watch it on Itunes. And there on Amazon.