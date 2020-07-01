The French Adèle Haenel and Ladj Ly invited to join the Academy of the Oscars

People

CASTING – The Academy of the Oscars continues its efforts to be open to women and minorities by inviting 819 film making talent to join this year. Among them, several French actress Adele Haenel and director Ladj Ly.

The face of Hollywood will (still) change. Since the controversial “Oscars So White” in 2016, many celebrities of african-american regretting this year the total lack of diversity among the actors nominated, the direction of the Academy of the Oscars has launched a major reform aiming to strengthen the presence of talent from ethnic minorities, but also women, in the college of voters. In 2019, the Academy of the Oscars had invited 842 personalities additional to join, bringing the number of its members 6.446 2015 8594 last year. Of 25%, the number of women within the Academy rose to 33% over the same period, while the number of people from ethnic minorities has increased from 10% to 19%.

The direction of Oscar drives the point home by announcing that they have invited 819 personalities additional to join in this year. Among them, we find several talents of French cinema. This is particularly the case with the actress Adèle Haenel, the star engaged Portrait of the girl on fire that the american cinema seems to want to welcome them with open arms. Like others before them, the star Charlize Theron has declared a few days ago its flame to the film by Céline Sciamma which she claims to have seen four times, in an interview granted to Inrocks.

Adèle Haenel soon in a hollywood film ? The hypothesis is more than credible, since before his shot at glory for Caesar, she had signed with the powerful agency CAA to represent them across the Atlantic. Other frenchie invited to join the Oscars : the director Ladj Ly the first film Les Misérables has been nominated for an Oscar for best foreign film last spring, after winning the César for the best film. Across the Atlantic, the child of Montfermeil, too, has many admirers like directors Spike Lee and Michael Mann. Related Post: Ten yachts mythical to the screen

Video VIDEO – The Kestuf of Ladj Ly, director of “Les miserables”

Mati Diop, the director of the franco-sénégalaise d’AtlanticThe Grand prize of the jury in 2019 at Cannes, is also included in the promotion 2020 of the Oscars, just like Nicolas Philibert, the director of the documentary To be and to have and The Country of the Deaf, and Yolande Zauberman, the director of the documentary Mrewarded by a César last February. If they accept the invitation of the Academy of the Oscars to join, all these talents will be able to vote for the next ceremony which will take place on 25 April next, the organizers changed dates due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which paralyzes currently the film industry in the United States.

