The frescoes of Kobe and Gianna “saved” despite the protests to George Floyd

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the NBA star Kobe Bryant, sharing his joy to see the mural paintings of Kobe and Gianna intact in the middle of the protest to George Floyd, who is in progress.

It is to recall here that, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in January 2020, after a helicopter accident mortal who has also claimed the lives of seven other people.

Recently, many took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest against the severe injustice of the peacekeeping forces of the order with respect to race, african-american, especially after the death of George Floyd.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers at US Airways Center on February 19, 2012 | Source : Getty Images

Vanessa has shared the images murals of her husband and her daughter painted across the city and which remained intact despite looting and vandalism associated with the event.

In addition, one of the points of attraction was the photo of the mural of Kobe Bryant still intact on the facade of a building by fire, which had been set on fire by protesters. Vanessa wrote on this picture shared :

“Wall of Kobe and (Natalia) saved.”

A fresco intact Kobe Bryant in the middle of the protest of George Floyd | Instagram/@vanessabryant

Several media outlets and online publications have reported of respect testified to the champion Lakers, and his family. Vanessa joined the call of the protesters for a reformed system that will be fair for African-Americans in the country.

Celine Dion is another celebrity who has also lent his voice to the cause.

Related Post: He has saved the life of a French ! Wall intact Kobe Bryant (and Natalia) in the middle of the protest of George Floyd | Instagram/@vanessabryant

On social networks, the planetary star has shared a message that melts the heart, by putting her husband in a shirt bearing the inscription “I CAN’t BREATHE”.

This message has been used to honor Eric Garner, an African-American who died of police brutality.

After the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis by police in the month of may 2020, Vanessa has urged all the races to soak up the culture of love, because “life is fragile”. On the networks she has written :

“Spread the LOVE. Fight for change-register to VOTE…BE AN EXAMPLE OF the CHANGE WE WANT to SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”

In the same way that Celine Dion has also lent his voice to the cause. Thus, she has shared her grief in the face of the injustice of the system.

Derek Chauvin, the white policeman who is kneeling on the neck of George during his attempt to arrest, has been accused of murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree.

The verdict of three other police officers who are complicit in the violent arrest of George Floyd has not yet been made. However, the four men are no longer a part of the forces of order because they have been relieved of their duties.

Tyler Perry, a media magnate, is also expressed on the situation in the country. He argued that the killing was unjustand it is in favour of a change in the system.

However, Perry has also stated that there should be a peaceful demonstration, because for him, all whites should not be regarded as racist.

The RESULTS OF The AUTOPSY ARE REVEALED

Following the death despicable George Floyd, an independent autopsy had been performed on him by experts committed to the family of the deceased. The results revealed thatthe african-american, died of asphyxiation. It is to recall here that George lost his life on Monday, may 25, 2020, during an interpellation of police who is evil tour.