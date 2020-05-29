The friendship tumultuous that lia George Michael to Elton John

A mutual admiration and common struggles

They are both superstars of global pop. They are both icons who have shone the british music in the world. They have both helped advance the mentality and game-changing conveniences, assuming in full light of their homosexuality, and their mode of life, festive and eccentric. They are also both characters full of flaws and periods of doubt. Suffice to say that between Elton John and George Michael, the similarities are fascinating ! And, when the two men met, in the early 80’s, the current password immediately. In a text published by the Guardian in 2017, to celebrate the first anniversary of the death of the singer of “Careless Whisper”, Elton John remembered the first moments you shared together : “In one of the memories of the oldest that I have of George, we were both in a car on the side of Hyde Park to listen to on a cassette ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’. I said that I never listened to that reminds me so much the sound of Motown. It was (and still is) a brilliant piece. It was subsequently a relationship just as brilliant“. Admiration and mutual respect, this is lia at the time the two men, George Michael has never hidden the influence of Elton John on his music when his debut solo. The two men frequented the same circles, especially by their friendship in common with Freddie Mercury, but also with princess Diana. Their friendship did not, however, stopped just to the music : both philanthropists and committed, they are committed together in the fight against aids, George Michael became one of the first sponsors of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which the singer founded in 1992, a few weeks after the disappearance of their friend Freddie Mercury.

A symbol : “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

One duo in particular is still associated more than any other to the deep bond that is woven between the two artists : “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and the Live Aid 1985. The legendary benefit concert organized by Bob Geldof and singer Midge Ure will take place on 13th July 1985 for the benefit of the fight against the famine that was ravaging at that time Ethiopia. While the Beach Boys, Madonna, Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin are dancing Philadelphia, Elton John is a part of its side of the headliners of the line-up in london in the evening. Having performed on stage his hits “I’m Still Standing”, “Bennie and the Jets” or “Rocket Man”, he goes on repeating “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, emblematic title of his album “Caribou” on the stage of Wembley stadium, and then invites the group Wham! at the join. The song and performance from George Michael that night will remain as one of the moments in the most iconic of the evening. Subsequently, the two men returned frequently together song : Elton John will even go so far as to include on his album “Duets”, the duet that George Michael gave her for her birthday march 25, 1991. The title successfully this year to top sales in both the United Kingdom than in the United States.

A quarrel violently, and then a reconciliation

The time, however, has not always been good between the two men. And their personalities flamboyant, their egos well supported and their personal journeys tumultuous have led to sometimes take the beak. Their argument-the most violent took place in the early 2000s. This time proves to be very complicated for George Michael, who knows his darkest hours with multiple market failures, multiple arrests, and addiction problems that are at the time in the tabloids. This situation, Elton John has, for its part, famous in the 70’s and 80’s, to the point of having failed to leave his career and his life. In his desire to help his friend to escape, the interpreter of “Candle in the Wind” is going to try to convince him to follow a cure of detoxication, including in public, criticising his album “Patience” and his lifestyle choices “very strange”. The choice of Elton John is not going to at all appeal to his friend : in 2004, the latter will violently criticize the attitude of Elton, in an open letter explosive published by Heat Magazine, blurring considerably in their friendship : “Elton John knows very little about George Michael, it is a fact. Contrary to the impression general public, we have almost never discussed in the past ten years, and, to the surprise of many, we have never discussed my private life. Ever.“. The quarrel between the two men lasted seven years : in June 2011, Elton made the first move by inviting his friend to his annual charity gala “White Tie and Tiara Ball,” marking their reunion public, always around a live performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”. To the death of George Michael on Christmas day 2016, Elton, inconsolable, will be one of the first to pay tribute in these words to his comrade disappeared : “I am in shock. I lost a dear friend – the kindest soul, the most generous and a brilliant artist. RIP George Michael“.