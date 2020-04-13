The fun message for Usain Bolt on the importance of social distancing during times of coronavirus

The pandemic coronavirus it has forced the governments of different countries dictate different standards to care for the health of its inhabitants. One of the most important is the social distancing, that implies the separation of the people to prevent the spread of the disease by the closeness of the bodies.
The former sprinter Usain Bolt supported this measure and made it through a fun posting on their social networks. With the goal of generating awareness, the jamaican shared a photo in which he is seen winning a race and winning pulling out several yards of advantage over their pursuers. “Social distancing”, he wrote, and added a message of Happy Easter to his followers.
The image that you chose Bolt belongs to the 2008 Beijing Olympic games. That day, the jamaican was devastating for its competitors in the 100-meter dash. 22 years old, scored a record of 9.69 seconds (world record for that time) and won the gold medal. In second place was Richard Thompson (Trinidad and Tobago), with a mark of 9.89, and the podium completed Walter Dix (United states), with 9.91.
Already several days ago that the former sprinter, retired of the activity in 2017, the comparte images of his training in the home. Even, added to the challenge of making little game with a toilet paper. The idea is to show the fans the importance of respecting the quarantine in the context of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives across the planet.
While, on a personal level, Bolt waiting for the arrival of their first child. In January of this year, announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend Kasi Benet. Days before they will dictate the confinement, the couple organized a big party with family and friends to celebrate the upcoming arrival of your baby.