The future of Deadpool is promising for Ryan Reynolds

A few days ago, we proposed the statements about youpublished by Ryan Reynolds on TotalFilm.

An opportunity born in the margins of a published interview for Free Guy in which, obviously, he is not gone too far on the situation of the Mercenary Chatter now that Fox is passed between the hands of Disney. ” Oh my God, I really don’t knowHe has admitted to. ” Everything is so new now that it’s Marvel, so I’m trying to understand the advantages and disadvantages of my position. We’ll see. I always feel a little foreign at all. I think that once I feel an integral part of the team, if or when we will have a way to do a Deadpool 3, I will probably have a much clearer picture. But I’m a big fan of Marvel and their movies, so when Disney bought Fox, I saw it as a good thing. ” .

Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds once again addressed the topic with Jimmy Fallon with words in the name of a genuine optimism:

Deadpool belonged to Fox and is now in the hands of Marvel at Disney. And in both cases, I see endless possibilities. If Deadpool was to be found in the film world Marvel, it would be explosive and extraordinary. This would be a sandbox extraordinary to play. And even if he continues to make history in itself, I always see endless possibilities. I write with these two guys, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who are brilliant and extraordinary in many ways. We have lots of fun together. We will write it usually in the room where I am right now. And we really appreciate it. There is still a lot to say and we hope to do this sooner or later. Sooner rather than later.

What do you think of these new thoughts of Ryan Reynolds on the future of Deadpool? As usual, you can have your say in the comment space at the bottom of this article!