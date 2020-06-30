The future team of Galut is drawn, the Bourges 18 heard by the DNCG… What you need to know this morning

Dear

The future of the team is taking shape around Yann Galut

“Details “, it was a question, in the afternoon of yesterday, Monday, with a closed-door meeting during which final adjustments are made at a future executive, a result of the negotiations of the successful merger with the list of Irene Felix (many-to-left). “It’s going to be composed of seventeen deputies and one special deputy, announced that Yann Galut before the final discussion. It is rigged to 85 %. “

The Dunois : two vice-presidents resign

Two of the three vice-presidents of the communauté de communes du Dunois, chaired by Louis Cosyns, announced on Monday night, at the council which was held in Dun-on-Auron, they would submit their resignation on Tuesday morning. Pierre de Jouvencel, second vice-president and the mayor of Bussy, and Hubert de Ganay, third vice-president and the mayor of Lantan, were unhappy at the continuation of the community council installation of 8 June.

France/world

The Halle group (Vivarte) is referred to the name of your buyer on July 8,

The brand of shoes and clothing in the Halle, in suspension of payments, is referred to the name of your buyer on July 8, among the twenty candidates for the partial reversal of its 830 stores, announced on Monday his owner, and the group Vivarte.

Weakened by two months of closure of its stores during the confinement decided to limit the spread of the epidemic Covid-19, after having already suffered the “yellow vests” and the strikes of December, The Room had been placed in the backup procedure on the 21st of April, and then in bankruptcy on the 2nd of June.

“The court of commerce of Paris will make its decision on the 8th of July,” he told AFP a spokesman for Vivarte, after a hearing of a whole day, during which the various candidates to the recovery, have presented their cases.

François Fillon condemned to the prison of the farm for the employment dummy of his wife

Epilogue on remand of the case had derailed his presidential campaign in 2017, the former Prime minister, François Fillon, was sentenced Monday in Paris, to two years in prison and a heavy fine for the job dummy of his wife Penelope.

The lawyers of the couple Fillon, who had pleaded for acquittal in the trial in February-march, have announced their intention to appeal against a decision that is not fair”.

To insist on the need of a sanction of “severe”, the correctional court of Paris has pointed out the “shortcomings” of the ex-Prime minister and former member of parliament in his duties of “honesty” and”exemplarity”.

The judges have judged to be “fictitious or greatly exaggerated,” the jobs of the Lady Fillon as assistant parliamentarian of her husband and the deputy for the Sarthe, Marc Joulaud, in respect of the three contracts signed between 1998 and 2013, as well as the employment of assistants to the children Fillon with his father, a senator in the period 2006-2007.

The same for the profit of the activities of a literary adviser to Mrs. Fillon to the Revue des deux mondes of the billionaire, Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière, close to Mr Fillon, and already condemned in this case.

It acknowledged, among other things, guilty of embezzlement of public funds and the complicity and concealment of abuse of social goods, François Fillon, was sentenced to five years in prison, of which two of the farm, a 375,000 euro fine and ten years of ineligibility.

Sports

The Bourges 18 has been heard by the DNCG in view of the rise in the National 2

Going or not going ? For the moment, the Bourges 18 is still not known if it will continue to evolve into the National 2 or National 3 next season. Private buyers of housing on the part of the central Directorate of management control (DNCG), the Tours FC, the champion of the N3, reiterated that he would appeal the decision.

In the meantime, the Federation has asked the dauphin, B18, preparing to evolve to a higher level. It is in this context that the leaders berruyers were heard, this Monday morning, by videoconference, by the DNCG. “It was quite brief, summarizes the president Olivier Rigolet. It is, primarily, the counter and the treasurer who was invited to speak and present our budget. For the moment, it has no more turn. “

Football: the future mayor of Bordeaux to demand the departure of president Longuépée

Ecologist Peter Hurmic, which will arrive on Friday, in his quality of mayor of Bordeaux, was called Monday to the shareholder of the club des Girondins, the american investment fund King Street, to separate the chairman Frédéric Longuépée, in open conflict with the partisans.

In a video interview granted to the South, the West, the Lord Hurmic said that the situation in the folder of the Girondins was “serious”. “A club can’t afford the luxury of bringing it back to the main club supporters and treat them with contempt and so much pride, with threats of criminal sanctions”, he said.

“These fans, these are the sons of Bordeaux, of the administration, it is normal that the mayor weighs his entire political weight to quickly find the shareholder King of the Street and tell him to give the club a new president. The days of Mr Longuépée must be counted”, he also explained the Monday on France 3.