the game Just Dance 2020 on the Nintendo Switch to less than 40 euros

Need you to move without leaving home ? If you own a Nintendo console Switch, acquire the game Just Dance 2020 turns out to be a good idea. As the site of The Fnac is currently offering the title at a great price 39,99 €instead of 59,99 euros usually. As a bonus, delivery is available. The game includes 40 recent songs to dance solo, duo or family in front of his tv. Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande, passing by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, and even the song headlight of The Snow Queen 2, Just Dance 2020 displays a varied program that pushes everyone to wiggle.

Another argument that can motivate the purchase of the game : during the containment, Ubisoft is offering a free month of Just Dance Unlimited, which corresponds to more than 500 songs additional, all without having to pay a penny more. It is therefore more than ever a good investment.

