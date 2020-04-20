the game leaves officially early access Steam – Betanews.fr

For fans of the show Decision most deadly on the Discovery Channel, the people of Ultimate Games have a new game to allow you to live these experiences. The company announced this week that Deadliest Catch: The Game has officially left the program Early Access to Steam and is now out. Now, you too can play a simulation game to be a fisher of king crab based on the popular series. You will leave the netherlands port and fight your way through the region dangerous to obtain some of the best crabs you’ve ever seen in the world. Risking your boat, your crew, your livelihood and your own life in the process.

This is about as close to being part of the tv series that you’re going to do, all this in the first person while you try to make the best shots you can while dealing with the ship and all the items around you. You can learn more about the game below as well as read a quotation of the company on the development of the game. With the trailer, you know what to expect.

For a few days each year, trappers crab and horns, green experienced brave the elements side by side, putting their health and their life in the game. The goal is to earn a fortune and become the best catcher of crabs. Now you can become one of them! Deadliest Catch: The Game is a 3D simulator realistic created in cooperation with Discovery Channel and Discovery Game Studios. It allows players to catch king crabs in the Bering sea and to manage a fishing boat special (the so-called ” crabber “). The creators have paid special attention to detail, and the gameplay itself combines realism and accessibility.

“During early access, Deadliest Catch: The Game has been well received by the players. To this day, the percentage of positive reviews has reached nearly 70%. In the last few months, the game has been improved and extended with new functionality, in accordance with the previous plan and to the comments of the players. Thanks to this, the game recreates more faithfully the known conditions of the Discovery channel’s popular ” – explains Mateusz Zawadzki, CEO of Ultimate Games S.A.

