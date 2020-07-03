the game’s release has been postponed to an unknown date

Presented at the XO19, Drake Hollow had been able to capture our attention. With the artistic direction of the original, the game of survival of the studio The Molasses Flood promises a co-op experience in a game of survival accessible. The title had enjoyed a couple of weeks ago of a beta for Xbox Insider. Having been able to participate, the game seemed to keep his promises, and announced the good moments of relaxation.

However, the development of a game is a journey, often full of traps. Drake Hollow will not be the exception. In fact, originally planned for the 17th of July, the studio announced via social networks that the game has been postponed to a date still unknown. It is Forrest Downlingthe president of the study, who wrote this message.

Hi all, I have new information regarding our launch date. It turns out that we’re not going to the date of 17 July. This is due to technical reasons, the boring and complicated to explain. They are all under NDA. We are working hard to resolve them, and leave the game as soon as possible. I would like to apologize for the delay and want you to be able to play there, probably more than you. Unfortunately, given the nature of this deferral, we do not have a new date for the moment.

Therefore, it will be patient before being able to manage his people and the Dragores in the world of Drake Hollow. By then, another survival game will be released at the end of the month with Earth.

For more information about Drake Hollow :