The genius of the comedy of De Funès presentation at the Cinémathèque française

The Cinémathèque française reopened, on Wednesday, 15 July, its doors with the exhibition of Louis de Funès that I was going to start on the 1st of April last. A good opportunity to discover a little more about one of the main authors of comic French cinema of the 60’s and 70’s.

Closed from the 13th of last march, the cinematheque reopens today, Wednesday, July 15, at 11 a.m. and will remain open throughout the month of August. Has the poster : the exhibition dedicated to Louis de Funès, one of the greatest comedy in the history of cinema. Of course, a retrospective exhibition of forty of his films.

What is needed today in order to review the movies of Louis de Funès ? The audience success of his films during the last confinement, on television, appears to show that the actor is always laughter in the audience·presenters, if you are 9 or 99 years. The exhibition, curated by Alain Kruger, is above all, a tribute to the actor that everyone knows. Who was this guy, apparently so nervous ? The exhibition responds to the gathering to hundreds of three works : on the set of the photography or filming, paintings, models, sculptures, drawings, costumes, television interviews, of course, fragments of films.. and the correspondence of the actor, who does not lack is often not of salt.

An artist that listens to his time

As this letter that informed us of Alain Kruger where De Funès announced to his producer that he was willing to give back, of course, the next film of Gérard Oury (one of his closest friends), but warns she will not say immediately, for the director/screenwriter is the widening of the head to provide a scenario even better than that of all those who have made it together as Le Corniaud, La Grande Vadrouille, Delusions of Grandeur, The Adventures of Rabbi Jacob… : is all of great success at the box office.

It is, perhaps, the real De Funès : it is not only a friend of the jokes, but a perfectionist, which we know that he was turning in a hundred times, his hand to the work, who wanted to find the best gags is going to change everything and come back the next morning after a night of reflection. The little man nervous of his films was an anxious first. He mingled the launch date, the distribution of their films.

The exhibition of Alain Kruger, who could be described as bio-chronograph-of the film, is constant and skillfully in parallel Louis de Funès and his era, showing how it has evolved with him, he stuck to it. Yes, this is not a coincidence, if Le Corniaud it begins with a meeting (abrupt) between a 2CV (rebuilt in the expo) and a DS, two florets of cars of the early 60’s.

That The wing or the thigh speaking of the origins of the fast and cheap, the food in the relay, the restoration of the road in the 70’s. Discordwith Annie Girardot, discusses a topic ecologist (De Funès, a few months before his death, in 1983, was the television of his concern for the future of the planet). This small, bourgeois became lord of the house, thanks to the success that had absolutely nothing dangerous left-wing (Michael Lonsdale, remembers clearly that his wife, in the filming ofHibernatusit was the “hunt for communists”, interviewing the technicians and the actors in their political ideas…).

An author, in fact

You know, since this trial is crucial of Luc Moullet, The Political actorsan actor·rice can be as much a·s author·e a·e a filmmaker. There is No doubt that De Funès is, as Laurel and Hardy (their burlesque favorite, by his own admission), the Marx Brothers, etc, This is almost a great comic actor be his own author, in the short term.

As soon as the elevator that leads up to the exhibition, the visitor is prevented by the imitation of the hen De Funès, which resonates in the steel cage : it is not for fun. And then, as soon as you step over the threshold, of the phylacteries placed on the wall with regard to us the most famous of the interjections of the actor De Funès : “And paf !“for example. The game of words, this was your language, with the gestures of a madman, imitations and funny faces hallucinating. Often, De Funès was going to mime what he said, as if to highlight the line. Remember that your recitation of the Wolf and the lamb in The one-man band (musical masterpiece of the French cinema) or his imitation of the death of his (pseudo -) first woman in Hibernatus: the big show while break – especially in the tone. We learned that was a long time ago, at the end of his life, the intention of making a silent film.. it’s Strange for a man who (as he recalled the expo), that was also a great man of theatre, and especially a comic book for the human noises (and even the pets, in The cabbage Soup!) it seemed so important.

Young, De Funès was not beautiful at all, and I was a little scared with his look of a psychopath. “The success of his movies is inversely proportional to the amount of hair on my head”enjoying the mischievous Alain Kruger. He adds that the genius of De Funès is that they have managed to make his character sympathetic unpleasant man. Without a doubt. But one might convey the idea that, without being sympathetic (that is servile with the powerful, vicious with the poor), that affects us the most is that all of the feelings that go through us will appear on the screen, 24 times per second in your face mobile and expressive.

A character that has all the defects of the earth

As Jean Dujardin in OSS 117 , De Funès character franchouillard forged by a son of Spanish immigrants has all the defects of the earth : the selfish, xenophobic, racist, sexist, fragile about his sexuality (in a series of films of Gérard Oury, he believes that he is desired, in crisis, quasi-érotomaniaques, by other men), etc, But the laughter comes from what is recognized, at least, of its quiverings of the brow, the humanity which is also ours. And the rest of the characters laugh at him, reducing his anger, his violence, his humiliation was for nothing. This guy is ridiculous, but it is that we, and all the world sees it.

There was never a chance. The only film of the firm (all the world knows that he took, when the success came, many of the scenes of the movie signed by others, such as Jean Girault or Edouard Molinaro), with Louis de Funès, is The Miser according to Molière. This is not his best film (even, as shown in Kruger, the scene where Harpagon will bury your cassette seems to be inspired in a scene of Nosferatu the Vampire Murnau, whose Funès had a copy…). Without a doubt, in each one of the characters played by De Funès bears the marks of this character. The Miserpretty much sums up his career. It was in the bottom interpreted and “performed” 50 times before in the films of others, probably without knowing it-and, what is more important, much better, by the small keys.

On the 15th of July, at 16h, the retrospective will begin with the film’s least well-known of Louis de Funès, as Ni vu, ni connuYves Robert (1958), before addressing, in the depths of summer, his most famous movies.

