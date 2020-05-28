The Gentlemen : A movie also crazy that well-conducted, our critique !

Release in cinemas on the 5th of February, The Gentlemen is a movie that you must see. And if you haven’t had the time to go to the mater in the movie, it comes out on VOD this Thursday, may 28, and our critique should convince you to rent it.

He was responsible for the saga Sherlock Holmes with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, but also Very special Agents : Code U. N. C. L. E and King Arthur. Guy Ritchie and his paw by himself are back in a new film of the most stylish, The Traveling. The pitch ? When Mickey Pearson, a drug lord in London, suggested that it could withdraw from the market, it triggers a war explosive : the English capital became the theatre of all the blackmail, conspiracies, betrayals, corruption and kidnappings. In this jungle where we can no longer distinguish his allies from his enemies, there is only room for one king.

Credit : SND – YouTube

If the basic plot is already feel good at first, the film is even better. For starters, we love its distinctive setting, which uses the character of Hugh Grant for telling the story as a film script, hollywoodwith scenes revisited by the character Charlie Hunnam to re-establish the truth when Hugh Grant ignites a little too much. It is the method of Guy Ritchie that we love so much. And, of course, the soundtrack catchy that goes with it.

As for the scenario, in fact, it is also crazy that well-led and fast-paced just like it should. Guy Ritchie alternates with the perfection of the scenes of suspense, and the action scenes, humorous scenes, violent scenes, and the twists and turns. One is quickly taken in by the story, so well told by Hugh Grant, and we always want to know the result. And while we think we know the end, you realize that Guy Ritchie has planned a twist of the most interesting. We also like the atmosphere of this film, british and class while being completely barred.

Finally, you can’t miss the cast of high-flying that made up this film, between Hugh Grant, Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell or Jeremy Strong. Nothing more than actors who do not have to be proven and, moreover, it has nothing to say about their benefits, as just as masterful. What’s more, they play all of the characters complex and interesting, that one can only appreciate.

In short, you will have understood it, if you haven’t had the time to see The Gentlemen at the cinema on its release in February, we advise you to watch it in VOD, without further ado !