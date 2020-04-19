the giant green trying to save his skin in Marvel

Hulk is there still a place for Marvel ? The green giant does it still have a role to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ? The question deserves to be asked these days. One thing is for sure. Mark Ruffalo, the actor who embodied the superhero in the majority of the films in the MCU still believes hard as iron. It defends in particular the concept of a film solo, as Black Widow, which would take place between the two films the Avengers. Rather than be interested in the following, the idea would be to understand how the character lived with his powers, sometimes poorly controlled. This could for instance address how the Hulk and Bruce Banner have finally made peace between Infinity War and Endgame. It does not, however, specify in his interview Variety if he has actually proposed the project to Marvel and Kevin Feige. But, while negotiations continue for a possible appearance in the series She-Hulk, his future on the big screen seems to be much more uncertain.

Hulk still part of the plans of Marvel ?

If the new risk of not appeal to those, many, who dream still of a film Hulk vs Wolverine, he also admitted that Marvel studios was not discussed, not even openly of the possibility of a movie solo today.

In fact, the only subject that is really on the table at the moment is really the one series She-Hulk. For those who hoped also the review in Thor : Love and Thunder, therefore this should not be the case. However, that was a little more predictable as their characters took directions very different at the end of Avengers : Endgame. Between Natalie Portman / Jane Foster and the Guardians of the Galaxy, Taika Waititi will be already busy.

This lack of progress also means that no agreement has been reached with Universal, which still owns the rights to a film solo Hulk.