The giant of the cosmetics, Coty is to invest in the brand of Kim Kardashian KKW

According to the Financial Times, the giant of the cosmetics, Coty has offered a 20% interest in the mark of the star of the reality show american Kim Kardashian. The amount of the transaction: up to $ 200 million.

The Financial Times reveals this Monday, as the american giant of the cosmetics, Coty has decided to acquire a 20% interest in the makeup of the brand KKW the american star of reality show Kim Kardashian. The financial newspaper explains that is based on multiple sources close to the matter.

The amount of the transaction amounted to approximately $ 200 million dollars. Therefore, this participation of the promotion of the brand, which exists since three years ago – one billion dollars. Always according to the journal of business, Coty has an option to acquire the entirety of the mark in the future.

1 millions of dollars Strong of this participation, the brand of Kim Kardashian would be valued at $ 1 billion.

Business partners

This is not the first time that the giant of the cosmetics done business with the family of the star of the reality show american. Last year, the company had paid $ 600 million for a majority stake in the cosmetics brand of Kylie Jenneranother member of the family became world famous through the broadcasts with the daily luxury of friends and family of the wife of singer Kanye West. This intervention has increased the valuation of the brand of Kylie Jenner about $ 1.2 billion.