the gift beyond price offered to their twins Ella and Alexander

Nothing seems to be too good to their children ! According to information revealed by The Sun, George and Amal Clooney have decided to spoil their twins Ella and Alexander. In fact, the couple of stars will spend nearly € 100 000 to build them a home game. This elegant dependence, designed in the style of their main house, will have two floors and will include a kitchen and a bathroom fully functional, with running water.

It will also be equipped with a kind of yodelling and a life-sized giraffe on which the children soon to be 3 year old, can have fun. To build this nice gift, Amal and George Clooney would have made a call to Barbara Butler, a specialist in gambling houses, including some amazing creations are visible on an account in Instagram.

“the children appreciate and take nothing for granted”

Spoiled, the twins seem, however, to have your feet on the earth, as revealed by a source close to the couple : “it is extravagant, but George and Amal want the best. They are also categorical : the children appreciate and take nothing for granted”. The parents have also decided to have fun since they plan to spend more than one million euros in the renovation of their mansion in California. Objective : a bar surrounded by a pool, brand new, and accommodation for staff.

An expenditure out of your price range that falls at the wrong time ? In fact, a good number of countries affected by the epidemic of coronavirus

Find this article on GALA“data-reactid=”24″>Find this article on GALA

Rose Hanbury presented as the “rival” Kate Middleton : his son has grown

PHOTOS – Emma Watson has 30 years old, discover its most beautiful hairstyles

Michèle Torr : after Christophe, this love story was very poorly ended

Michel Sardou : her son Davy faced with money problems, it speaks to Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron : the council “advised” by Nicolas Sarkozy before his speech

“data-reactid=”25″>Rose Hanbury presented as the “rival” Kate Middleton : his son has grown

PHOTOS – Emma Watson has 30 years old, discover its most beautiful hairstyles

Michèle Torr : after Christophe, this love story was very poorly ended

Michel Sardou : her son Davy faced with money problems, it speaks to Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron : the council “advised” by Nicolas Sarkozy before his speech