The gift of Christmas ridiculous of Kylie Jenner to his daughter Stormi, pushed the canvas

You are not very satisfied with your Christmas gifts this year ? Unfortunately, this news is not likely to comfort you…

If everyone does what he wants with his money, he must admit that some purchases are better than others. The gift that was received Stormi, who is barely a year old, by his parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, is without a doubt the perfect example of gimmicks by excellence. However, it has not failed to speak of him, and it was without doubt the intended goal.

Excelsis the gift of Stormi ? The daughter of the youngest billionaire in the world has received a diamond ring for Christmas, a gift too much that Kylie Jenner has posted on the network before you remove the video following a succession of reactions outrageous on the part of internet users. The video remains accessible on the Internet, as you can see below :

One sees, therefore, little fingers plump of Stormi decorated with a ring of shimmering luxurious. But the real jewel, this is, without doubt, reactions on Twitter :

A diamond ring for a 1 year old is completely and utterly age inappropriate. It’s a dangerous gift to give to a 1 year old. Common sense 101 @KylieJenner. — hopeb4change (@hopeb4change) December 27, 2019

Those idiots have no concept of what’s happening in the real world to put all those diamonds on their plastic bodies. They wouldn’t be so hated if they actually did even a little humanitarian work and actually gave something back to the community, they should all be ashamed.. — Kelly Lake (@KellyALake) December 27, 2019

These people are the most vapid & empty on the planet. Its not surprising we elect year idiot like Trump, when the Kardashians are famous for absolutely no redeeming qualities whatsoever, and have no altruistic qualities, except making and spending money on themselves. Zero. — The Franklin Young (@CASeminole) December 26, 2019