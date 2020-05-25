The gift of Christmas ridiculous of Kylie Jenner to his daughter Stormi, pushed the canvas

You are not very satisfied with your Christmas gifts this year ? Unfortunately, this news is not likely to comfort you…

If everyone does what he wants with his money, he must admit that some purchases are better than others. The gift that was received Stormi, who is barely a year old, by his parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, is without a doubt the perfect example of gimmicks by excellence. However, it has not failed to speak of him, and it was without doubt the intended goal.

Excelsis the gift of Stormi ? The daughter of the youngest billionaire in the world has received a diamond ring for Christmas, a gift too much that Kylie Jenner has posted on the network before you remove the video following a succession of reactions outrageous on the part of internet users. The video remains accessible on the Internet, as you can see below :

One sees, therefore, little fingers plump of Stormi decorated with a ring of shimmering luxurious. But the real jewel, this is, without doubt, reactions on Twitter :



