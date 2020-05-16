The Girl with a pearl earring reveals new secrets

Four centuries ago, she fixed her gaze soft, and we know still so little about it.

New research carried out on The girl with a pearl earring, Vermeer, one of the more famous pictures in the world, have revealed elements making it more “human”, announced in late April the museum that houses it. If his identity still remains a mystery, the research has allowed to learn a little more about this famous girl.

Eyelashes that are invisible to the naked eye

The scientific review, the first of which the masterpiece of the Dutch masters since 1994, revealed the presence of tiny eyelashes around the eyes of the young girl, invisible to the naked eye, explained the Mauritshuis, The Hague.

The research has also enabled to establish the existence of a green curtain in the background of seemingly empty of the painting, dating from 1665, a kind of “folded cloth”, which is eventually erased in the course of centuries.

These results “offer a glimpse of a painting much more human than we previously thought,” said the museum in a press release.

Enigmatic gaze

Researchers have long been fascinated by the painting of this young woman with the enigmatic gaze, wearing a blue headband and yellow, a pearl pearl for to the ear.

The review, conducted by an international team of scientists from February 2018, has revealed new details about the use of pigments and the way in which Vermeer has completed his work using different layers.

The painter, for example, has amended the composition of the table, shifting the position of the ear, the top of the scarf and the nape of the neck, and used raw materials from around the world, including a natural ultramarine from Afghanistan who at the time was “more valuable than gold”.

The pearl, an “illusion”

The pearl is an “illusion”, composed of “keys translucent and opaque white paint,” explained the Mauritshuis.

The analyses, however, did not identify the girl, nor to establish whether it really existed or if it is the product of the imagination of Johannes Vermeer.

“The girl, unfortunately, had not yet revealed the secret of his identity, but we have learned to know it a little better,” said Martine Gosselink, the director of the museum.

This, however, does not “the end point of our research” on the table, which has inspired a novel and a film with the american actress Scarlett Johansson, said Ms. Gosselink.