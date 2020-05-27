The girl with the dragon Amazon Series will not be a sequel – / Film

We have not seen the last of Lisbeth Salander.

The hacker experienced, better known as the main character in Steig Larsson The girl with the dragon tattoo novels and adaptations of films that will follow, will be the subject of a television series, stand-alone on Amazon.

Variety reports that Amazon is developing a series centered on Lisbeth Salander, the hacker protagonist of the Millennium books. The media says that this show ” will not be a sequel or a continuation of the story books or films in which they have been adapted “, but will rather Salander ” in the world today with an all-new setting, new characters and a new story. “(The original Girl with the dragon tattoo novel took place in the early 2000s.)

Andy Harries (The queen, The Crown, Strike Back, Outlander) and Rob Bullock (The Night Manager, Originwill be the executive producer of the series and Amazon Studios will produce with Sony Pictures Television. No writer is yet attached, therefore it is difficult to judge how this series stand-alone could detach. But for me, it is a promising sign that the decision was taken to focus the program on Lisbeth herself and not try to adapt other novels, several of which have been written by another writer after the death of Larsson in 2004. Lisbeth, the world – The hacker class with a series of angels avengers in it, is the big draw here, and it will be interesting to see if Harries, Bullock, and the writer, any such issuance may rejuvenate the public’s interest in this character after the last film collapsed at the box-office. (Just spitballer here, but maybe try to hire a writer? This character has a backstory traumatic that could easily be tâtonnée the wrong hands, and even though it would be silly to suggest that it is impossible for men to write about the experience of a woman, I’m just saying that it would probably not hurt to have a female perspective in the scenes.)

The character has been played for the last time on the big screen by Claire Foy in the adaptation of Fede Álvarez 2018 The girl in the spider web, which cost $ 43 million to make but earned only $ 35 million in the world. (Not great, Bob.) Previously, Lisbeth Salander played by Rooney Mara in the adaptation of David Fincher in 2011 of the first book, and, before that, by Noomi rapace in the role of star in the trilogy of Swedish film of 2009. No actress has been specified for this iteration, although the actresses renowned as Natalie Portman and Alicia Vikander have already auditioned for the role in films prior, it therefore seems likely that the role will attract a lot of attention from the A-list during this tour.

