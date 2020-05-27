The girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio responds to criticism about their…

Camila Morrone has set things straight on instagram!

We all know that the beautiful Leo has a weakness for models who are in their twenties. They like them young, yes. However, his girlfriend, the model Camila Morroneseems to have enough to criticize about her relationship, and she has made it clear on instagram!

22 years of difference… and then?

A chain of radio in the united states has recently published a chart demonstrating the age of the former girlfriends of Leonardo DiCaprio over the last few years. Interestingly, though the actor will be aging normally, it does not seem to be interested only in young women with less than 25 years.

Camila, who is 22 years old, is in a relationship with the actor for two years now. The model native to Argentina, also daughter-in-law d’Al Pacino, is a known face of the weeks of fashion and has over a million followers on instagram. However, it has received a wave of criticism when she posted a photo of the famous couple formed by Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart on his account, which had at that time more than 20 years of difference. It was an obvious reference to her relationship with Leo.

Following the wave of negative criticism, the model has written a message in his stories, asking for respect, and denouncing the hate-free that it has received through the comments. The couple, who filerait the perfect love, has had enough of be criticize on this topic. And it is true, after all, the heart has its reasons which reason does not know!

Photo credit: E! News