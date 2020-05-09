the girlfriend of Shawn Mendes captivates its fans to “Saturday Night Live”

It is a performance that his fans will remember for a long time. This Saturday, October 12th, the singer Camila Cabello has engulfed the plateau of the famous american show Saturday Night Live in interpreting two of his latest titles, snippets of his next album Romance. The girlfriend of Shawn Mendes was at first surprised the audience by singing Cry For Me disguised as a… Marie-Antoinette ! Wearing a stately red robe, and rose, a maxi necklace of beads and a hairdressing XXL, Camila Cabello, surrounded by dancers, also dressed up, assured the show, not hesitating to climb on one of the tables in the decor.

Much more intimate, his second appearance on the stage of the Saturday Night Live has also marked the spirits. The hair let loose and dressed in a satin dress very sexy, high-cut on the thighs and adorned with a plunging neckline, the star has sung with power title Easy.

These two performances did not leave fans indifferent, the videos of these sequences combining respectively 900 000 and 600 000 views on YouTube. On social networks no more, the enthusiastic responses are not made to wait :” Camila Cabello gives me chills. Oh my God, I’m so in love with her “;” The choreography and the voices were at the rendezvous. Sensational Camila Cabello “…



Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Also discover : Celine Dion : it reveals, finally, the songs from his album, “Courage”