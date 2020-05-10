’The girls of Doctor March’ : a first trailer with Emma Watson

Four sisters who face the vicissitudes of life

Directed by Greta Gerwigthe new feature film “The girls of Doctor March“is taken from the famous novel Louisa May Alcott, “The Four Girls of Doctor March“. This book tells the story of four sisters from the middle class who are facing the vagaries of life. A first trailer the film has been unveiled, Tuesday, 13 August, by Sony Pictures studios.

Due to its popularity, this book has already been adapted numerous times on television, in cartoons or the cinema. The most famous adaptation remains one of Gillian Armstrong in 1994.

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen

For this time, Greta Gerwig chose two actors ’Lady Bird’, Saoirse Ronan and Timothy Chalamet who will respectively play the impetuous Jo and her suitor, Laurie. They are surrounded d’Emma Watson, the eldest daughter of the family, aspiring to a happy marriage that respects the tradition, in contrast to her sister Jo. The age Amy and Beth will be also played, respectively, by Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

All of these distributions of roles have been presented in the first trailer that lasts almost 3 minutes.