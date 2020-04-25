The Girls of doctor March, The Family of Willoughby… the output VOD of the week

The movie theaters are closed, but the VOD platforms are adapted to the containment and offer in advance of the films in theaters there are still a few weeks. A waiver of the TNC, provided for in the emergency law, allows “in exceptional cases” to shorten the four months required between the output of a film in cinemas and its exploitation in DVD or VOD. New feature films unpublished, are available this week. Follow the guide.

The Family Willoughby

Second animation film produced by Netflix, The Family Willoughby is a comedy adventure crazy in the lineage of Wes Anderson and Roald Dahl. Adaptation of a famous novel by Lois Lowry, The Family Willoughby signed Kris Pearn, former home Aardman and co-director of The Île des Miam-nimaux:Tempete of meatballs giant 2. The film follows the adventures of four children who dream of living a life as an orphan and develop a plan to get rid of their parents. The director deploys a graphic universe very impressive that mixes 3D animation and effects 2D.

Already available on Netflix.

Non-Standard (the 25 April)

Oscillating between drama and lightness, Non-Standardthe last feature film from Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, is available in VOD. The duo d’The untouchables and The meaning of the feast depicts the life of two associations, which take in charge in Paris and in the suburbs of the complex cases of autism. Released in October 2019, this film worn by Vincent Cassel, Reda Kateb, and young adolescents with autism has received the Cesar of high school students.

Available from the 25th of April.

The Girls of doctor March

Don’t miss this new adaptation of the classic of american literature, signed by Greta Gerwig. Breaking the linear structure of the novel by Louisa May Alcott to alternate between past and present, The Girls of doctor March is a moving film about the passage to adulthood and the regrets that come with it. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothy Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Louis Garrel make up a part of the cast.

Available from the 29th of April.

Cuban Network

In the line of his mini-series devoted to the terrorist Carlos, the French director Olivier Assayas tells in his new film Cuban Network the true story, in the 1990s, a group of Cubans settled in Miami and put in place a spy network for infiltrate the small groups that are anti-pro-castro forces. For lovers of thrillers intimidated by the violence of a Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth.

Already available on FilmoTV, Orange and CanalVOD.

The Truth

First film made in France and in French by the japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, The Truth meet Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke. Deneuve finds one of his finest roles in recent, a great movie star who is changing the perception the public has of it by publishing his memoirs.

Available from the April 25 purchase of digital and 29 on VOD on Orange VOD, Channel VOD or MyTF1.

Appointments at the Malawas

If you dream of big spaces, this movie is for you. Appointments at the Malawasthe new film by James Huth (Brice de Nice), is a parody of the show Rendez-vous in an unknown land bringing together Christian clavier, Michael Youn, Ramzy Bédia and Sylvie Testud. Each embodies a celebrity fictional catapultée in Malawas, one of the tribes in the most remote of the world. The pretext for a series of gags, burlesque, to which Christian clavier and company participate in it with relish.

Available from the April 25 purchase of digital and 29 in VOD.

The New Wave on Netflix, but also on Arte

There is no need to have Netflix to discover the films of François Truffaut and the French New Wave. Arte offers until October on its website films signed to his colleagues and friends, Eric Rohmer and Jacques Rivette. In the program: Do not touch the axe and La Belle Noiseusetwo adaptations of Balzac by Jacques Rivette, and My night at Maud’s, The Collector and The Knee of Claire of Eric Rohmer.