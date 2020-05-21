“The Girls of doctor March” : win your Blu-ray movie !

“The Girls of doctor March”, a film directed by Greta Gerwig

Released January 1, 2020, “The Girls of doctor March” is a new adaptation of the “Four daughters of dr. March”, which is inspired by both the classic literature and the writings of Louisa May Alcott. Replay’s personal book, “Daughters of doctor March” is a film that is at once timeless and current, where Jo March, alter ego is fictitious, the author, thinks back to his life.

With Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scalen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Timothy Chalamet, Bob Odenkirk and Louis Garrel