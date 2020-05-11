The Girls of Doctor March with Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan, as announced in the first notice ?

We reserve the new film adaptation of the classic Girls of Doctor March ? If the cast is extraordinary – as composed ofEmma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep or Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet – we know that this is not the success, nor the quality of a film. It is the filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who once again offers a chance to the world to discover the story written by Louisa May Alcott, and recently presented his film to an audience lucky Los Angeles. She managed to convince or has she succumbed to the mode of making reboots a thing of no great interest ? If you believe the first opinion read on Twitter, this new version of the Daughters of Dr. March has well and truly seduced !

The girls of Doctor March – The 1st of January in French cinemas

One could in particular read : “A candidate for the Oscar. Gerwig is confirmed as one of the directors in the most exciting of his generation. (…) One of the best performances of Saoirse Ronan” (@benmekler). Another notice announced : “The version of Greta Gerwig is wonderful. A precise adjustment and touching that exceeds my expectations. A fine demonstration of moving a cast to be very talented with a respect for the work of the original” (@karawarner). It has also been able to read : “I’ve seen the film twice already and it is already one of my favorite movies of the year. Greta Gerwig delivers a version that is passionate and faithful to the book. Saoirse is a Jo intense and Florence Pugh is amazing.” (@davidcandield97). And so we leave the last word to this tweet : “It is really an adaptation exciting plays with the book, rather than just adapt it to the screen. (…) What is great is to see Gerwig create something fresh from a classic story”. We will see you in cinemas on the 1st of January next, to discover The Girls of Doctor March, from which new photos have recently been revealed !