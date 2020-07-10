The global industry of video games has taken advantage of the containment. And in Switzerland?

In the world of the culture, the industry of video games has been the exception during the confinement: the downloads of video games has skyrocketed, including box office hits such as Call of Duty: Warzone or Eternal Damnation. “Unlike the movies, there is no output has not been frozen during the crisis, since everything can be bought online,” says Marc Atallah, director of the festival Numerik Games in Yverdon-les-Bains. And in Switzerland? How is this branch?

Why do we talk about this. Just by looking at the numbers from 16 to 22 march in the market EMEAA (Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa), an increase of 52.9% of the players has been recorded. Some of the stakeholders fear today on the other side of the coin, providing a coronavirus in the year 2021. But, for the moment, the scene of the video game on your set has been delivered.