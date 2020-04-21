The goal of a Christian in his debut with Sporting Lisbon











© Provided by juanfutbol

Cristiano Ronaldo – AFP





Since his first game with the Sporting Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo she showed that she was destined to be a crack, in his debut against the Betis we also raffled a goal; the problem was that she knew his name, and the narrator gave the goal to one of his companions.

The match was the 3 of August of 2002 and 17 years old, CR7 entered the court to show their quality, in a race removed the goalkeeper and from outside the big area on the left hand side, got the shot on goal and put it at the angle of the second pole. What a gem!

Everything was happiness until the narrator mentioned “What a golazo! To close the meeting, Custódio. Again the indecision of the defence of the Betis it has taken advantage of Sporting, to get the third goal. Splendid the goal of Custódio. Look from what position, how to place it Custódio for the 3-2″.

The first goal of Cristiano Ronaldo, what doubled up with other players pic.twitter.com/KNI9nfnkMz — Gossip-Colombia (@ChismesCol) April 20, 2020

After almost 18 years and after the successful career of Cristiano Ronaldo sure the narrator has not become confused with Custódio nor with any other player.

More news on MSN:

Cristiano Ronaldo remembers his humble beginnings. Gallery of Adrenaline.