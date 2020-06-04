the #GodzillaChallenge has a new record holder… Twista ! • RAPRNB

47-year-old, Eminem still remains one of the rappers the most technical. Worn by his punch lines and his flows supersonic, he impresses and can even set up his audience for the challenge of beating its own records, as with the #GodzillaChallenge. But this time, Twista has risen to the challenge in the most beautiful ways to…

Eminem is a living legend. Many of its sounds, its lyrics, or flows have marked their era and have done a little more to go down in history. But a characteristic of some of its phases is particularly appreciated by the fans. Ses flows cut out and quick ! In fact, with a mastery of its time, to the syllable loan, Eminem is capable of offending any prod without the slightest difficulty, with faster data rates than each other. Former regulator’s record-breaking speed in the rap on the sound Rap God with 9.6 syllables per secondthe rapper had beaten her own record 5 years later in 2018 on its featuring with Nicki Minaj, Majesty with the 10.3 syllables per second. But this performance had again been beaten, and which more is, by Eminem himself. 229 words spoken in just 30 seconds and up to a total of 11.3 syllables per second Slim Shady had exploded its previous record in Godzilla in featuring with Juice WRLD, and remains today the rapper the fastest in the world. The interpreter Stan had then challenged his fans and the rap scene to beat him in a challenge ! And it is Twista, Mc of the old school, known to be among the most technical and fast game, who has risen to the challenge…

TO READ ALSO: Eminem balance his phone number to his fans… in reference to Stan

Usain Bolt only has to hold up…

What had to happen happened, Twista bent #GodzillaChallenge ! The rapper and producer american, 47 years old and a native of Chicago, author of the tube Slow Jamz in 2004, total ease if is even allowed to play with his fingers during his verse before cause friendly Eminem claiming to have slowed down so that we can understand what he was saying. Slim Shady is accused, for his next sounds it will have to surpass !

Twista feat. Kanye West and Jamie Foxx – Slow Jamz :