The Golden Globes 2017 presented by Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell

Anna Kendrick and Steve Carell will host the 74th ceremony of the Golden Globes, were announced this Wednesday the organizers. They will succeed Jimmy Fallon, the presenter of the “Tonight Show”.

Anna Kendrick was already a part of the personalities charged to announce the appointments of the edition 2017, on the 12th of December last.

In 2009, the actress was acclaimed for her performance in “In the Air”, which led to him being named the Golden Globes and the Oscars in the category “best actress in a supporting role”.

This year, the actress lent her voice to the animated film “The Trolls”. It will soon be the poster for “Pitch Perfect 3”.

Steve Carell is also a regular at the ceremony. The actor has been nominated no less than eight times. He has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy series in 2006 for his role in the american version of “The Office”.

The 74th Golden Globes ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 8 next year in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on NBC.