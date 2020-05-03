The Golden Globes 2020 will be 100% vegan (and DiCaprio is thrilled)

CULTURE – “We do not think of changing the world with a meal, but we want to make efforts to open minds”. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced this Thursday, January 2, that she had changed plans for her Golden Globes 2020 and that ultimately the guests and appointed were going to feast on dishes only plants.

While the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles were used by the fish during the famous ceremony, which will take place on Sunday 5 January, the organization was asked at the last minute to review the menu. Ecology requires.

“The food we eat, how it is transformed and cultivated and jetty… all of this contributes to global warming,” said the organization wants to “send a good message”.

A novel that has delighted several stars which are very active in the fight for the preservation of the planet, like Leonardo DiCaprio who has publicly thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his commitment.

“The vegetarian food is delicious, healthy and reduces the emission of greenhouse gases (…). All other ceremonies should do the same”, also welcomed Mark Ruffalo sharing a photo of the main dish.