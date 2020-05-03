The Golden Globes 2020 will be 100% vegan (and DiCaprio is thrilled)

Handout . / Reuters
CULTURE – “We do not think of changing the world with a meal, but we want to make efforts to open minds”. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced this Thursday, January 2, that she had changed plans for her Golden Globes 2020 and that ultimately the guests and appointed were going to feast on dishes only plants.
While the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles were used by the fish during the famous ceremony, which will take place on Sunday 5 January, the organization was asked at the last minute to review the menu. Ecology requires.
“The food we eat, how it is transformed and cultivated and jetty… all of this contributes to global warming,” said the organization wants to “send a good message”.
A novel that has delighted several stars which are very active in the fight for the preservation of the planet, like Leonardo DiCaprio who has publicly thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his commitment.
“The vegetarian food is delicious, healthy and reduces the emission of greenhouse gases (…). All other ceremonies should do the same”, also welcomed Mark Ruffalo sharing a photo of the main dish.
Our industry leads by example. Vegetarian food is delicious and healthy and reduces green house gasses about as much as driving electric cars. The HFPA should be commended for this and all the other awards shows should follow steps. #GoldenGlobeshttps://t.co/qbCib49xYe
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 2, 2020
The menu, therefore, to the stars and castings-nominated films: a soup-to hit beet golden chervil and amaranth, followed by mushrooms panicaut, risotto of wild rice, Brussels sprouts roasted, before an opera revisited for the dessert.
And Hollywood will not stop at the menu to reduce its carbon footprint. The red carpet of the Golden Globes will be recycled for other events and the water will only be served in glass containers, whereas plastic bottles were widely noted at the ceremony 2019.
