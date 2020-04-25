The good and the bad of the decision by New England to not pick in the first round

The New England Patriots trade out of the first round of the NFL draft, sending the selection N° 23 overall selection to The los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a selection of the second round (37°) and a third (71°) of the draft.

Do a good business?

Perhaps, but there is absolutely no way to say that with a decision yet. Need to crush the day two of the draft before someone can confirm this.

The redemption set Friday as the day of team-building more important for the Patriots in recent memory. They have five selections in the second and third round –No. 37, 71, 87, 98, and 100– and the staff director of the players, Nick Caserio, said early Friday morning that the volume gives them more flexibility to move around.

Why I liked the redemption?

More choices, more possibilities of success. No team has more selections the rest of the way to New England (13). And the Patriots have many needs to address (TE, OL, LB between them).

It is a reflection of how the Patriots come to the selection of the fourth round of the 2019, Jarrett Stidham; as a better option for them that the field marshal of the Utah State, Jordan Love, who was still on the board (the Packers changed by Love in the N° 26). Time will tell if the Patriots are right in your analysis, but as it says ESPN analyst, Tedy Bruschi, the day of the draft is when the smoke clears and reveals the truth about how computers actually see parts of your template. This speaks of how the Patriots saw the place of Stidham in front of this year’s harvest of quarterbacks, was seen more favorably by them that the fourth quarterback selected.

In theory, a drop of 14 shifts for a selection early in the third round is a good deal. The people analytics qualifies the deal favorably. The smart people of american football, often said that usually there are about 15 players in any draft that are universally considered as first choices clear, and the next group of prospects will have a much wider range that varies from one computer to another. So the Patriots just add a tab in the sweet spot of the draft to target prospects and specific needs. It also closed a wide gap that the Patriots had going into the draft, including the selections 23 and 87.

Why I don’t like the redemption?

Linebacker Kenneth Murray, a highly qualified, was still on the board with the selection N° 23, and could have imagined as a holder since day one in one of the biggest areas of need for the Patriots. The explorers say that it is also suitable to the program in terms of intangibles.

Hypothetically, if the Patriots choose to Murray, I think we’d be seeing a lot of marks “A” of the specialists this morning.

The rival Ravens, ended with another linebacker that could have helped, Patrick Queen of LSU, in the N° 28. Could terrorize the Patriots for years.

Cesar Ruiz of Michigan, which some saw as the best center rated in the draft, went no. 24 to the Saints and could have entered immediately in the combination of the best seven-linemen offensive of the Patriots in the template game day. That would have been a safe choice for the Patriots, who have to balance multiple considerations in the interior of the line, a safe for center David Andrews as he returned to miss all of last season due to blood clots in his lungs, and the future of the guard left Joe Thuney, who was assigned the label of player franchise.