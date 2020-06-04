“The Good Place” ends with an episode extended

Kristen Bell in “The Good Place” — Copyright EN tmdb



The Good Place will bid farewell to eternity on January 30, 2020 in the United States. NBC announced Friday that the comedy about the afterlife, created by Mike Schur, not end episode lengthened. The serie final the fourth and final season will be followed by a talk-show special hosted by Seth Meyer, which will on her tray the entire distribution of The Good Place : Ted Danson,

Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, D’arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto. The festivities of farewell will last 90 minutes in total.

What can we expect from this final episode ? “It is the completion of our travels in a way that I find satisfactory, full of hope, and that goes beyond our understanding of conventional storytelling,” said William Jackson Harper, who portrays Chidi Anagonye in the series, to EW this summer. The last episode of The Good Place will be available in France on 31 January on Netflix.