The Good Place : funny bug in paradise – Multimedia











Reading : 2 minutes



Funny, moving and rich in twists and turns, the series The Good Place together a gallery of colorful characters.

Author and co-creator of several series (The Office, Parks & Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Michael Schur has launched a solo in 2016 with The Good Place, his own creation, the conclusion of which was issued in January last. It is, therefore, available in full on Netflix, and it would be a mistake to move to the side.





A ” bug in the matrix “

Particularly selfish, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) is not what one might call a ” good person “. Yet, on his death – at the very beginning of the series, she wakes up in a place, the famous ” Good Place “, which is a lot like paradise, where everyone is adorable, where all wishes are immediately fulfilled. She will meet other characters : the “tenant” of the premises Michael, an artificial intelligence in human form who is called Janet, the philosopher Chidi, the very classy Ms., or even a mysterious monk who has taken a vow of silence. But very soon, strange events will happen in this ” Good Place “. Conscious of the incongruity of his presence in this paradise, given his behavior prior to his death, Eleanor is going to ask if it is not, in any way, a ” bug in the matrix “.





Of unexpected twists

The Good Place is a series of funny and sometimes poignant story, with colorful characters. But it is not that : it is tinged with fantasy elements – it is paradise, after all-it is also rich in twists and turns, and some of them are particularly surprising. Only (slight) downside to this : if it knows how to renew itself in the course of its four seasons, the series can give, sometimes, the feeling of going round in circles. It was fortunately stopped at the right time, bringing a satisfactory end, and moving.

The entire series is available on Netflix