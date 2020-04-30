The Good Place season 4 : Kristen Bell tease a Series Finale perfect for fans

Even if the new one has been announced some time ago already, it is not yet quite ready to say goodbye to The Good Place, including the season 4 began last October. The series of the NBC will complete on January 30th with a final episode that will last not less than 1: 30 (yes, yes !) and that should be up to the expectations. It is in any case what affirms Kristen Bell, the famous interpreter of Eleanor Shellstrop, to Collider : “It’s an ending that’s really worth it. We were all disappointed that the series stops, but it is also said that it was the right thing to do. I don’t know if the series will return one day because the end is satisfactory. It is a multitude of things. It is poignant and it is also satisfactory since it gives the impression that the story really ends.”

Eleanor, the new boss of The Good Place

The actress does of course not provide further details on the outcome of the plot but this is, therefore, to reassure the fans (and ourselves) that should not be disappointed by this series finale. We confess that it was a little difficult to imagine how the series will end since season 4 of The Good Place just a little to self-renew and only just starting to become more exciting since its last two episodes. If you are up to date, you know that the band must save humanity while the Judge tries to eliminate all the humans of the surface of the Earth. An adventure quite perilous ! But we should be able to count on Eleanor, Chidi, Michael, Jason, Ms. Janet and to put things in order, and we offer a farewell worthy of the name.