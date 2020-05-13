The graffiti on the coronavirus in the world

The pandemic of the Covid-19 has hit all the major cities in the world and approximately 4.5 billion people have had to confine them across the globe to varying degrees.

Deserted cities are, however, remained the field of expression of street performers, inspired by this episode unprecedented in our history.

The streets are gradually transformed under the bombs of colorful artists, muralists and graffiti artists. There are now many works referring to the global pandemic.

The program of tributes to the nursing staff, of the drawings of the virus, satirical political memes and, of course, a lot of masks.

Source : Fubiz