The grand concert against the Covid available on the platforms of streaming

Certainly you have not had the courage to stay up all the night of 18 to 19 April to attend the big concert event of containment initiated by Lady Gaga for the benefit of organizations engaged in the fight against the Covid-19.

The registration is available on the platforms of streaming : format 79 titles on Spotify and mode 50, 97 and even 138 titles, either eight hours, forty musicon Deezer. At the end of the listening of the 79 titles, one conclusion : the whole is indigestible, and a selection is required.

Please do not hesitate to get lost in this concert, the revenues of your streams will go to the fight against the Covid.

To all lords, all honour, the first highlights are the holy monsters, which have risen to the height : of Elton John and Paul McCartney, but even more than Stevie Wonder, whose concatenation Lean on Me/Love’s in Need of Love Today gives off real emotion. And then there’s the performance of the Rolling Stones. It is very visual, with the four papys confined everyone to their homes and Charlie Watts tape on a cardboard hats. But it is also a feast without image to listen till the end (Jagger, always the voice !).

Among the many stars, Taylor Swift comes out of the batch with an interpretation only at the piano, very pure Soon You’ll Get Better. Lizzo takes all the sensitivity A Change is Gonna Come of Sam Cooke. Jennifer Lopez and more Jennifer Hudson is offering two successful covers of Barbara Streisand. It is, however, less convinced by the dimension vocal performance of the duo Sam Smith and John Legend. The exercise of the acoustics don’t help, but we often, in this concert, the impression of a télécrochet where the singers push their voices to levels (treble) sometimes unbearable.

For simplicity, we will recommend rather Billie Eilish or Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Among the lesser-known artists, dare Leslie Odom Jr., Sho Madjozi and Lisa Mishra. Anyway, please do not hesitate to dare to lose yourself in this concert, the revenues of your streams will benefit the fight against the Covid.