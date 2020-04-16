the grand concert organized by Lady Gaga on France 2 and france.tv in the night of 18 to 19 April

The show, organized by the american star and the association of Global Citizen will host a performance of worldwide stars like Celine Dion, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Angela.

The poster has enough to rival any major musical event. The concert digital One World : Together At Homeheld on the 18 April by the american singer Lady Gaga and the association Global Citizen, will be the host of the stars (confined) of the world : Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Pharrel Williams, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez, Alanis Morissette, among many others. The francophone side, we find Christine & The Queens, and Angela, who today confirmed his participation on his account Instagram. Celine Dion has recently been added to the list, so that his tour in Europe, long awaited by the fans, is threatened.

Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve put together! Tune in! https://t.co/v4owoA8QdM — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 14, 2020

In parallel of the evening, Lady Gaga has launched a collection for the world health Organization (who), which amounted to $ 35 million. But the concert itself is not intended to collect money, said the singer at a press briefing with WHO. “We want to emphasize the severity of this historic movement unprecedented (…) and celebrate the power of the human spirit“, she said. “During the concert, ask your wallet and enjoy the show because you deserve it all”.

The event will be broadcast on social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Twitch), France 2 and the platform france.tv. The broadcast will begin on france.tv on Saturday, April 18 to 20 hours before moving on France 2 at 2 o’clock in the morning. France 4 rediffusera the event on Sunday 19 at 20.45 and France 2 at 22: 45. It will also be possible to review the concert on the platform france.tv.