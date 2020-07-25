The Gray Man: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans reunite in Russo Brothers spy thriller

A new blockbuster is looming on Netflix. This is The Gray Man, a film by the Russo brothers in which the stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will give the reply.

Anthony and Joe Russo, the two brains of the Marvel franchise return behind the camera, bringing together Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans on screen. According to information from Deadline, this new production which in the career of directors and producers follows the colossal success of Avengers: Endgame, is based on the eponymous novel by Mark Greaney published in 2009, the story of the Gray Man, former CIA agent converted into a self-employed hitman named Court Gentry (Gosling). The hero who only kills criminals is the target of several organizations, including the agency that employed him.

The screenplay will be co-written by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen Mcfeely, the latter, who work as a duo, have written six MCU films including the three parts of Captain America. Chris Evans, who will camp Lloyd Hansen, enemy stalking Gentry across the world, should not be disoriented. Anthony Russo told the American site that it will be a ” real mano to mano between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be and in what it can do “.

And for those already worried about not having enough, The Gray Man has given rise to a successful book series, which suggests Ryan Gosling is returning in several sequels to the feature film produced by AGBO Studios ( Tyler Rake ). , Anthony and Joe Russo’s label, as well as Mike Larocca. Joe Russo’s comments on this subject could not be clearer: “ The idea is to create a franchise and build an entire universe, with Ryan at the center. », He confided.

As Deadline further specifies, the project has seen many twists and turns. Originally worn by Brad Pitt with James Gray at his helm at New Regency, it was later redesigned with Charlize Theron as Agent Gentry. A different perspective that had failed. The Russos, who are also working on the live adaptation of Hercules for Disney, say they are excited to distribute the film on Netflix, which will also host their adaptation of Mohsin Hamid’s novel Exit West, co-produced by Michelle and Barack Obama.