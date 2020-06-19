The great contest of the facilitators, All set to music… what do you see in the television tonight ?

TF1 quickdraw at 21h05 The great contest of the facilitators. Are many this evening to the face, the face of Laurence Boccolini. Of the key figures in the world of the media and attempt to recover the trophy. Three rounds, tens of questions of general culture, but only one or only one of them will be the big winner of the night. That is going to draw its pin from the play, to be able to answer correctly in the time allotted to questions raised by Laurence Boccolini, do not stop destabilizing its neighbors dissipated to win this edition and to walk away with the coveted trophy ?

In France 2 we look at 21h05 entertainment All together to the music. The greatest artists and young talents of the French song and international gather for a special evening, live from the Accor Arena, for a “Feast of music” out of the ordinary, in association with the radio and television of French-speaking Belgium, Switzerland and Canada. A unique show of more than three hours, to sing and to greet all those who are working for the live music and support venues and festivals.

A high mountain guide, leads the investigation with a court order to find out who murdered her childhood friend, keeps monitor of the national park of Mercantour… France 3 update 21h05 in the movie Till death unites us. An excellent tv production with Bruno Debrandt, Ophélia Kolb, and Bruno Wolkowitch, built on top of a thrilling plot, served by the duo Ophelia Kolb-Bruno Debrandt, endearing and complimentary.

Finally Art offers 22h35 the documentary in the novel The Divas of the 90’s Whitney, Mariah, Celine. Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, sometimes called the “trinity of voice”, are the first divas of the era pop. During the decade of MTV, who have occupied the top of the hit parades. But, how do you recognize a diva ? His skill with vocals and his ability to subdue the crowds. But the company made them pay for their status of quasi-deity in the affublant of defects in the capital : the excess, the whims and caprices of any kind, immaturity…

