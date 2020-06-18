The great gathering of Friends will be filmed in the month of August

Postponed due to the global pandemic, the special broadcast will take place this summer.

The cast of Friends finally will be able to make a great event. After the platform HBO Max has decided to postpone the production indefinitely due to the pandemic, the co-creator of Marta Kauffman revealed TheWrap as everything is now on the track of shoot that will take place in the course of the summer, if the situation related to the COVID-19 continues to improve in the united States.

“We hope to be able to convert in August, if all goes well and that it was not of the second wave early and that the study is open”he explained that before tempering in spite of everything : “If everything is in place and that we come to put in place all the necessary protocols, and that we have the means to make a good show, then we will make a tour between mid-August and the end of August.”

Kauffman and his partner David Crane will head for this occasion Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer in the original studio of Burbank, California, where the 236 episodes of Friends have been the movies. This great special appointment, which will not be a new episode of the series, strictly speaking, will be broadcast on HBO Max in the united states.