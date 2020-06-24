The great love story between the singer Rihanna and the football

There are many celebrities in the world, who love the football, but none love her more than Rihanna. The singer met the best footballers of all time and has done so at a world Cup.

——–

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All the reactions are good to take, we will not hesitate to use the feedback for our next videos.

Active notifications if you don’t want to miss out on the Oh My Goal – France.

————-

Follow us on all platforms :

YouTube – Oh My Goal – Actu Foot : http://bit.ly/2m5rQQ4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ohmygoalfr.kelinetwork/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ohmygoal_fr/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OhMyGoalUS

————-

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack