The great proposal of the stars of “Friends” to raise funds against the coronavirus

The actors of the series “Friends” offer a gift to their biggest fans… while raising money for the fight against the sars coronavirus.

They laugh at the homes for ten seasons. Nearly 26 years after the launch of the series, which concluded in may 2004, the cast of “Friends” meets for the good cause. Tuesday 21 April 2020, Jennifer Aniston has taken hold of his account Instagram to launch the “All in Challenge”. It is to provide auction items and an incredible experience to raise funds for associations and food banks, such as Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry, in this period of struggle against the coronavirus.

“We look forward to meet you”

“We invite you and five of your friends to join us in the studios Stage 24, the date is still unknown. You will be our guests during the recording of our meeting on HBO’s Max when we deal with all the memories of the show… Win also a guided tour, VIP-studios of the Warner Bros.”, said the interpreter of Rachel Green. “We hope that this will bring a bit of joy, ( … ), we look forward to meet you and you to cuddle when it will be finished”, she concluded. What delight all admirers of the sitcom, which had been told some time ago that the stars of the show will meet soon for a special broadcast on HBO.

Friends of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, were quick to share a similar announcement on their respective accounts, each in its own way.

The actors of “Friends” are not the first to take part in this challenge as Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Madonna have also helped to raise more than $ 14 million.

Has to read also : Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited for a night out with girlfriends