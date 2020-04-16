the great return of the mad love !

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are trying for some time to stay as discreet as possible, but it would seem that the actor would be tired of all this secrecy.

They want this fact to break the ice and be really ready to reveal everything live on television.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the story of their love

As you surely must know, the actress of 51 years has lived a love story passionate with Brad Pitt, making the happiness of their fans.

Indeed, in may 1998, Jennifer Aniston and actor Brad Pitt began a relationship with the seen and known to all. They marry later in a private ceremony in Malibu on July 29, 2000, wedding is considered one of the most rare Hollywood blockbusters. Making a newspapers, magazines, and even showing during galas. They were the hollywood couple of the time and were the dream of everyone.

Unfortunately 2005, January 6, 2005 more precisely, they announce their break-up. This, after 5 years of marriage and 7 years of love. The divorce is pronounced a few months later : October 2, 2005, and Jennifer Aniston reprises her birth name. During this same period, a lot of rumors have been riding on the fact that Brad Pitt had been unfaithful, and would have been wrong with his partner in the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Angelina jolie.

In fact, Angelina Jolie is described during this period and even today as the scribbler card of the couple Aniston/Pitt even if the latter declares not to have had a relationship with the actor after the filming ended. A relationship that has been confirmed by the two lovebirds just after the official announcement of the divorce of Brad Pitt.

The following months, the public did not pray. A strong reaction on his part has been carried over to the press. A love triangle making it one of the magazines people. T-shirts “team Aniston “ or “team Pretty “ have even been created. Until the formalization of the couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who after 12 years together and 2 years of marriage, they finally divorced. Despite this, Jennifer Aniston has always claimed to be on good terms and have kept good contact with Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston a story still current ?*

It was fifteen years that the two hollywood stars were separated after their marriage. Here they are now together trying to see how to reveal everything to the public, this live, as we explained in the review Woman’s Day.

According to another source, their reunion was meant to remain intimate because not wanting to telling the public as they had done twenty years earlier. But finally, noting that their love story is very positive, which could make a large well in the middle of the chaos of the Coronavirus, they think they expose their love. Says one close to the couple, however, wanted to remain anonymous when he’s told the people magazine in australia.

Knowing the address book filled with the couple, they would indeed not yet decided on what issue, they will make their comeback together. The choice is very wide because couple many contacts in the world of showbiz, and, in particular, with the stars of the talk show as :

Ellen DeGeneres,

Oprah Winfrey,

Ryan Seacrest.

The source continues by saying, that it would be more for Ellen that is one of the best friends of Jennifer or Ryan because Jennifer would always sell his house. Brad Pitt on his side would expect that the revelation occurs in Oprahhis friend for a very long time. What will be the delight of the fans of the couple who for all these years remained convinced that the mythical couple would be together again. Only the future will tell us when and where they will decide finally to rule !

Brad Pitt does not seem to have opted for the same solution as Bruce Willis. The latter wished to pass the containment with his former wife. The small family seems to be very happy at the seen photos circulating on the Internet. In all cases, the fans are waiting with great impatience for the official announcement of their return to the world of love.